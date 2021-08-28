For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Short Interest Down 98.7% in August

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 1,007,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,128,161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTEG traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 160,878,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,008,750. For The Earth has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

About For The Earth

For the Earth Corporation manufactures and sells consumable household products in the United States and internationally. The company provides a range of laundry detergents, household cleansers, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, dishwashing detergents, and other cleaning products under its own and private label in retail chains.

