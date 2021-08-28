Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.28. 1,685,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,734. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.