Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

FLR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. 1,570,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,725. Fluor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

