Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading Up 5.2%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $190.58. Approximately 6,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 941,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Five9 by 16.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Five9 by 49.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 18.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

