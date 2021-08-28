Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $224.55 and last traded at $226.23. 4,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 643,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

Get Five Below alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after acquiring an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,695,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.