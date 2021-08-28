Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $230.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $225.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.67.

FIVE opened at $214.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.15. Five Below has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

