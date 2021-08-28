First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

