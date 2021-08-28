First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 1,640.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of FEO opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.