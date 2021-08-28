First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FBPI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%.

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

