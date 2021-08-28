Financial Review: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL)

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TransAlta pays out -39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alaska Power & Telephone and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta 0 1 6 0 2.86

TransAlta has a consensus target price of $15.07, suggesting a potential upside of 51.47%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and TransAlta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TransAlta $1.57 billion 1.72 -$214.25 million ($0.38) -26.18

Alaska Power & Telephone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A TransAlta -12.87% -5.48% -1.45%

Summary

TransAlta beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, internet, wireless, network access, long distance, traditional voice, data transport, and telecom engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

