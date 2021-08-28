Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 25,037 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.92. The company had a trading volume of 358,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,893. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $97.38 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.19.

