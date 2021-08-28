Financial Management Professionals Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 772,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

