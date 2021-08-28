Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 87 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $180.14. 8,696,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

