Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Up 24.2%

Shares of Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO) shot up 24.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.16. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides stock brokerage, investment advisory, asset management, and tax planning services in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including financial planning, wealth management, and money management services to individuals and businesses.

