Financial Contrast: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) & Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) and Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Seer alerts:

This table compares Seer and Intertek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer N/A N/A N/A Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seer and Intertek Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 0 2 2 0 2.50 Intertek Group 2 3 8 0 2.46

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 74.68%. Given Seer’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Intertek Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seer and Intertek Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $660,000.00 3,447.01 -$152.41 million ($2.48) -14.93 Intertek Group $3.52 billion 3.30 $317.53 million $2.19 32.86

Intertek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intertek Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intertek Group beats Seer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome. It intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk through assessing the operating process and quality management systems of its customers. The Trade segment covers differing services which reflect the breadth of its testing, inspection and certification (ATIC) offering, but the services provided are similar in nature, and include analytical assessment, inspection, and technical services that are delivered to the customers through issuing certificates or reports. The Resources segment includes similar services across its range of total quality assurance solutions to the oil, gas, nuclear, power, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Caleb Brett in 1885 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.