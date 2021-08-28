Financial Analysis: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FTC Solar alerts:

This table compares FTC Solar and MoSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 4.87 -$15.92 million N/A N/A MoSys $6.80 million 8.14 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

MoSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of MoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 34.59%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than MoSys.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A MoSys -70.97% -47.57% -35.12%

Summary

FTC Solar beats MoSys on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets. It offers bandwidth engine ICs and programmable hyperspeed engine IC products under the Accelerator Engine name; quad partition rate SRAM memory devices; non-memory, high-speed serialization-deserialization interface, and physical layer devices; and virtual accelerator engines, such as graph memory engines and accelerator IPs. The company also serves data centers and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.