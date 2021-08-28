Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 550 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Genpact were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,318,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Genpact by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

