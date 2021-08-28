Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 28,808 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 66.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,808 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 142.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 256,762 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 151,047 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,840.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,866,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $106,392,000 after buying an additional 93,752 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

