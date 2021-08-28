Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 216 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Roku by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

ROKU opened at $357.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

