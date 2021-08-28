Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,971 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $285.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

