Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $343.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.74. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

