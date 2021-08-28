Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

FPX opened at $130.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.49. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

