Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $519,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

