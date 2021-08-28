FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.34

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 38908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FibroGen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $609,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

