Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $406.73 million and $26.00 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.02 or 0.00752788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00100459 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.