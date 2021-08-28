Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Lowered to $18.00

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

FMNB stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $451.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

