Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81,377 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $275,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

FB stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. 11,219,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

