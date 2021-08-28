Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

