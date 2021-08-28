F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 63,752 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.92% of F5 Networks worth $102,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $2,675,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.57 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

