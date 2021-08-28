EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

EZPW stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.06 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.49. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

