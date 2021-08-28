Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

