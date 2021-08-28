Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

