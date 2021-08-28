Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $869,140. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $101.01 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

