Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $121.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.