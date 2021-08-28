Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 304 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock valued at $550,218 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

OSTK stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

