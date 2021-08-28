Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 275 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of GPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.