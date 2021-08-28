Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 218 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 137.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $121.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

