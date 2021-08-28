Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 381,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,011. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

