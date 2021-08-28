Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,228 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

