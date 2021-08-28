Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,113. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.86.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

