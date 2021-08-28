Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $658.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $615.40. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $662.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

