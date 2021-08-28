Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 570 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $239.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

