Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.99. 1,200,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.