Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

