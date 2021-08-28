Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $159.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

