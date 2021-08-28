Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,596,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,694 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,392,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,796 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 138.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 241,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 110.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 113,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.69 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

