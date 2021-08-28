Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 9.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

NYSE PAYC opened at $484.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 167.14, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $490.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

