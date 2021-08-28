Evoke Wealth LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

