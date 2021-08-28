Evoke Wealth LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

BUD opened at $61.39 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

