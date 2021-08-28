Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $276.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

